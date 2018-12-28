Jon Secada (born Juan Francisco Secada Ramírez; October 4, 1961) is a Cuban American singer and songwriter. Secada was born in Havana, Cuba, and raised in Hialeah, Florida. He has won three Grammy Awards and sold 20 million albums since his English-language debut album in 1992. His music fuses funk, soul, pop and Latin percussion. Secada also has worked as a songwriter for Ricky Martin and Gloria Estefan.