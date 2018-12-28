Jon SecadaBorn 4 October 1961
Jon Secada
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvmm.jpg
1961-10-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/01d76a27-ee74-4e50-9383-b2f0683bae76
Jon Secada Biography (Wikipedia)
Jon Secada (born Juan Francisco Secada Ramírez; October 4, 1961) is a Cuban American singer and songwriter. Secada was born in Havana, Cuba, and raised in Hialeah, Florida. He has won three Grammy Awards and sold 20 million albums since his English-language debut album in 1992. His music fuses funk, soul, pop and Latin percussion. Secada also has worked as a songwriter for Ricky Martin and Gloria Estefan.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jon Secada Tracks
Sort by
Just Another Day
Jon Secada
Just Another Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvmm.jpglink
Just Another Day
Last played on
Somewhere (feat. Jon Secada)
Dave Grusin
Somewhere (feat. Jon Secada)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvmm.jpglink
Somewhere (feat. Jon Secada)
Last played on
Jon Secada Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist