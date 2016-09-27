Nathaniel ShilkretBorn 25 December 1889. Died 18 February 1982
Nathaniel Shilkret
1889-12-25
Nathaniel Shilkret Biography (Wikipedia)
Nathaniel Shilkret (December 25, 1889 – February 18, 1982) was an American composer, conductor, clarinetist, pianist, business executive, and music director.
Shall We Dance
George Gershwin
Shall We Dance
Shall We Dance
Orchestra
Rhapsody in Blue
George Gershwin
Rhapsody in Blue
Rhapsody in Blue
Rhapsody in Blue
George Gershwin
Rhapsody in Blue
Rhapsody in Blue
Dancing With Tears in my Eyes
Nathaniel Shilkret
Dancing With Tears in my Eyes
Dancing With Tears in my Eyes
Singing a vagabond song
Nathaniel Shilkret
Singing a vagabond song
Singing a vagabond song
