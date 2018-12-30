Brad KaneAmerican singer, actor, producer and writer. Born 29 September 1973
Brad Kane
1973-09-29
Brad Kane Biography (Wikipedia)
Bradley Caleb Kane (born September 29, 1973) is an American singer, actor, producer and writer.
A Whole New World
One Jump Ahead
A Whole New World
