Kix Brooks
Born 12 May 1955
Kix Brooks
1955-05-12
Kix Brooks Biography
Leon Eric Brooks, III, known as Kix Brooks (born May 12, 1955), is an American country music artist, actor, and film producer best known for being one half of the duo Brooks & Dunn and host of radio's American Country Countdown. Prior to the duo's foundation, he was a singer and songwriter, charting twice on Hot Country Songs and releasing an album for Capitol Records. Brooks and Ronnie Dunn comprised Brooks & Dunn for twenty years, with both members beginning solo careers. Brooks's solo career after Brooks & Dunn has included the album New to This Town.
Kix Brooks Tracks
There's The Sun
Kix Brooks
There's The Sun
There's The Sun
Closing Time
Kix Brooks
Closing Time
Closing Time
Complete 360
Kix Brooks
Complete 360
Complete 360
Bring It On Home
Kix Brooks
Bring It On Home
Bring It On Home
New To This Town
Kix Brooks
New To This Town
New To This Town
