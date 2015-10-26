Leon Eric Brooks, III, known as Kix Brooks (born May 12, 1955), is an American country music artist, actor, and film producer best known for being one half of the duo Brooks & Dunn and host of radio's American Country Countdown. Prior to the duo's foundation, he was a singer and songwriter, charting twice on Hot Country Songs and releasing an album for Capitol Records. Brooks and Ronnie Dunn comprised Brooks & Dunn for twenty years, with both members beginning solo careers. Brooks's solo career after Brooks & Dunn has included the album New to This Town.