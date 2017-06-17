For 15 years Linde Nijland was part of harmony singing folk duo Ygdrassil. 2007 marked the preliminary end of the group and Linde continued her career as a solo singer/songwriter. She has toured The Netherlands, UK, Austria, Belgium, Germany, Iran, India and Bhutan. Apart from five albums and a live DVD with Ygdrassil, she's recorded "Visman" (1999), "Linde Nijland sings Sandy Denny" (2003), "Winterliederen" (2007), "A Musical Journey" (2011) and "I Am Here" (2014).

Since 2005 Linde has been working closely together with multi-instrumentalist Bert Ridderbos (guitars, cittern, accordion, banjo) with whom she started the international band "Het Internationaal Folkcomplot", a project that ran two years. Also she was part of the Sandy Denny anniversary tribute at The Troubadour in London and can be heard in the BBC radio documentary "The Sandy Denny story" by Bob Harris. July 2009 Linde was asked by Joe Boyd (former producer of, among others, Nick Drake, Incredible String Band, Fairport Convention, Pink Floyd) to sing the songs "Fotheringay" and "Si tu dois partir" as part of an 'All Star' Fairport Convention reunion concert in the Barbican Hall in London with original Fairport members Richard Thompson, Simon Nicol, Judy Dyble, Iain Matthews, Ashley Hutchings, Dave Mattacks and Dave Pegg.