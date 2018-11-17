HK Gruber
1943-01-03
HK Gruber Biography (Wikipedia)
Heinz Karl "Nali" Gruber (born 3 January 1943), who styles himself HK Gruber professionally, is an Austrian composer, conductor, double bass player and singer. He is a leading figure of the so-called Third Viennese School.
HK Gruber Performances & Interviews
- Modern Muses 10: HK Gruber and Håkan Hardenbergerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03hy1wh.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03hy1wh.jpg2016-02-08T15:38:00.000ZComposer HK Gruber and trumpeter Håkan Hardenberger discuss their collaboration 'Ariel'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03hy1xm
Modern Muses 10: HK Gruber and Håkan Hardenberger
HK Gruber Tracks
What shall I eat in the morning? (The Silver Lake)
Kurt Weill
Kurt Weill
What shall I eat in the morning? (The Silver Lake)
Frankenstein!!
HK Gruber
HK Gruber
Frankenstein!!
Rat Song; Crusoe Song (Frankenstein!!)
HK Gruber
HK Gruber
Rat Song; Crusoe Song (Frankenstein!!)
3 MOB pieces
HK Gruber
HK Gruber
3 MOB pieces
Carlo for Strings and Sampler (Final Section)
Brett Dean
Brett Dean
Carlo for Strings and Sampler (Final Section)
Busking (Proms 2016)
HK Gruber
HK Gruber
Busking (Proms 2016)
Busking (London Premiere)
HK Gruber
HK Gruber
Busking (London Premiere)
Suite panaméenne
Kurt Weill
Kurt Weill
Suite panaméenne
Three MOB Pieces (Proms 2016)
HK Gruber
HK Gruber
Three MOB Pieces (Proms 2016)
songs, including from 'The Threepenny Opera' and 'The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny' (Proms 2016)
Kurt Weill
Kurt Weill
songs, including from ‘The Threepenny Opera’ and ‘The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny’ (Proms 2016)
Vienna Chronicles 1848 (Royal & Imperial March)
Kurt Schwertsik
Kurt Schwertsik
Vienna Chronicles 1848 (Royal & Imperial March)
Symphony in MOB-Style (ii. Fields of Strawberries)
Kurt Schwertsik
Kurt Schwertsik
Symphony in MOB-Style (ii. Fields of Strawberries)
Dracula's House & Court Music (i. Daytime Song)
Kurt Schwertsik
Kurt Schwertsik
Dracula's House & Court Music (i. Daytime Song)
Nachtmusiken, Op.104 (ii. Wienerlied)
Kurt Schwertsik
Kurt Schwertsik
Nachtmusiken, Op.104 (ii. Wienerlied)
Zeitstimmung
HK Gruber
Zeitstimmung
Zeitstimmung
Conductor
Norwegian Moods
Igor Stravinsky
Igor Stravinsky
Norwegian Moods
Aerial (excerpt)
HK Gruber
HK Gruber
Conductor
Aerial (excerpt)
Conductor
Aerial - concerto for trumpet and orchestra
HK Gruber
HK Gruber
Aerial - concerto for trumpet and orchestra
Rough Music; Concerto for percussion and orchestra
Martin Grubinger
Martin Grubinger
Rough Music; Concerto for percussion and orchestra
into the open.....
Colin Currie
Colin Currie
into the open.....
Carlo For Strings And Sampler (opening)
Brett Dean
Brett Dean
Carlo For Strings And Sampler (opening)
into the open ... (world premiere)
HK Gruber
HK Gruber
into the open ... (world premiere)
Nachtmusiken, Op.104
Kurt Schwertsik
Kurt Schwertsik
Nachtmusiken, Op.104
Busking For Trumpet, Accordion, Banjo And Strings (iii. Allegro)
HK Gruber
HK Gruber
Busking For Trumpet, Accordion, Banjo And Strings (iii. Allegro)
Rough Music - Concerto For Percussion And Orchestra (ii. Shivaree)
Martin Grubinger
Martin Grubinger
Orchestra
Rough Music - Concerto For Percussion And Orchestra (ii. Shivaree)
Orchestra
Charivari - An Austrian Journal For Orchestra (opening)
HK Gruber
HK Gruber
Charivari - An Austrian Journal For Orchestra (opening)
Concerto For Cello And Ensemble/Small Orchestra (opening)
Robert Cohen, HK Gruber, HK Gruber & Swedish Chamber Orchestra
Robert Cohen, HK Gruber, HK Gruber & Swedish Chamber Orchestra
Performer
Concerto For Cello And Ensemble/Small Orchestra (opening)
Performer
Violinkonzert '... Aus Schatten Duft Gewebt' (i. Opening)
Katarina Andreasson
Katarina Andreasson
Violinkonzert '... Aus Schatten Duft Gewebt' (i. Opening)
Frankenstein!! - A Pan-Demonium For Baritone And Orchestra Or Ensemble
HK Gruber
HK Gruber
3 Mob Pieces For 7 Instruments And Percussion (i. Patrol)
HK Gruber
HK Gruber
3 Mob Pieces For 7 Instruments And Percussion (i. Patrol)
Manhattan Broadcasts For Chamber Orchestra (ii. Radio City)
HK Gruber
HK Gruber
Manhattan Broadcasts For Chamber Orchestra (ii. Radio City)
Rough Music
Martin Grubinger
Martin Grubinger
Rough Music
Capriccio
Gottfried von Einem
Capriccio
Capriccio
Cello Concerto (opening)
HK Gruber
HK Gruber
Cello Concerto (opening)
Gloria - A Pigtale - Act 2
HK Gruber
HK Gruber
Performer
Gloria - A Pigtale - Act 2
Performer
Rough Music (feat. Martin Grubinger, BBC Philharmonic & Juanjo Mena)
HK Gruber
HK Gruber
Rough Music (feat. Martin Grubinger, BBC Philharmonic & Juanjo Mena)
3 MOB pieces for 7 instruments and percussion
Alexander Bloch, Håkan Hardenberger, HK Gruber & BBC National Orchestra of Wales
3 MOB pieces for 7 instruments and percussion
3 MOB pieces for 7 instruments and percussion
Performer
Dancing in the dark
HK Gruber
HK Gruber
Dancing in the dark
Northwind pictures for orchestra
HK Gruber
HK Gruber
Northwind pictures for orchestra
Frankenstein!! Finale, The Green Haired Man, Batman and Robin, Monsters in the Park, Litan
HK Gruber
HK Gruber
Nebelsteinmusik (2nd mvt, Im Herzschlag)
HK Gruber
HK Gruber
Nebelsteinmusik (2nd mvt, Im Herzschlag)
Three MOB pieces
HK Gruber
HK Gruber
Three MOB pieces
Goldfinger and Bond; John Wayne; Monster from Frankenstein!!
HK Gruber
HK Gruber
Goldfinger and Bond; John Wayne; Monster from Frankenstein!!
Anderstag (Another Day) from Zeitfluren (Timescapes)
HK Gruber
HK Gruber
Anderstag (Another Day) from Zeitfluren (Timescapes)
Past BBC Events
Proms 2016: PCM 4
Cadogan Hall, London
2016-08-08T20:47:46
Proms 2016: PCM 4
Cadogan Hall, London
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: MacMillan, Stravinsky and Lindberg
MediaCityUK, Salford
2016-02-17T20:47:46
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: MacMillan, Stravinsky and Lindberg
MediaCityUK, Salford
MediaCityUK, Salford
Proms 2015: Proms Extra
Royal College of Music
2015-07-20T20:47:46
Proms 2015: Proms Extra
Royal College of Music
BBC Philharmonic 2014-15 Season: HK Gruber Presents…
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
2015-04-17T20:47:46
BBC Philharmonic 2014-15 Season: HK Gruber Presents…
The Bridgewater Hall, Manchester
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: Sir Peter Maxwell Davies's 80th Birthday
MediaCityUK, Salford
2014-10-15T20:47:46
BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts: Sir Peter Maxwell Davies's 80th Birthday
MediaCityUK, Salford
MediaCityUK, Salford
