Michael Endres Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Endres (born 1961) is a German pianist.
He was professor for piano from 1993 to 2004 at the Hochschule fuer Musik in Cologne, until 2009 at the Hochschule Hanns Eisler in Berlin—since autumn 2009 at the University of Canterbury in Christchurch, New Zealand until February 2014 and from March 2014 at the Barratt Due Institute of Music in Oslo, Norway.
Michael Endres Tracks
6 Ecossaises, D.421
Franz Schubert
6 Ecossaises, D.421
6 Ecossaises, D.421
