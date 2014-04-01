Chinary UngBorn 24 November 1942
Chinary Ung
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1942-11-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/01c24c98-b8f7-4301-b665-d4b552f06d3c
Chinary Ung Biography (Wikipedia)
Chinary Ung (born November 24, 1942 in Takéo, Cambodia) is a composer currently living in California, United States.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chinary Ung Tracks
Sort by
Khse Bun (feat. Maya Beiser)
Chinary Ung
Khse Bun (feat. Maya Beiser)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Khse Bun (feat. Maya Beiser)
Last played on
Chinary Ung Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist