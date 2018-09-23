West Coast Consortium were a British psychedelic pop group which recorded for Pye Records between 1967 and 1970. They were best known for the single "All the Love in the World" released as simply "Consortium", written by Geoff Simpson and recorded with the line-up of Robbie Fair (vocals), Geoff Simpson (lead guitar), Bryan Bronson (rhythm guitar), John Barker (bass), John Podbury (drums) and Billy Mangham.</ref> The band revived by drafting in New members Brian Parker (guitar) Ken Brown (bass) John Albert Parker (drums) and went on with a much heavier bordering Psychadelic style and showed some successas a touring band eventually coming of the road in 1980 but staying together recording and session playing.