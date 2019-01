Møme (born 28 July 1989 as Jérémy Souillart) is a French DJ from Nice (Alpes-Maritimes). His most successful single was "Aloha", which charted at a peak of 10 in France. In October 2016, Møme was confirmed to play at the 31st edition of Eurosonic Noorderslag in Groningen, NL.

