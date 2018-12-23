Renée Kathleen Zellweger (born April 25, 1969) is an American actress and producer. She has received critical acclaim and numerous accolades, including an Academy Award, a BAFTA Award, three Golden Globe Awards, and three Screen Actors Guild Awards. She established herself as one of the highest-paid Hollywood actresses by 2007, and was named Hasty Pudding's Woman of the Year in 2009.

Zellweger had her first starring role in Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation (1994). She subsequently earned early acclaim with a brief but notable appearance in Empire Records (1995), and was introduced to mainstream audiences in Jerry Maguire (1996). For Nurse Betty (2000), she won her first Golden Globe Award, and for her portrayals of Bridget Jones in Bridget Jones's Diary (2001)—a role she reprised in Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) and Bridget Jones's Baby (2016)— and Roxie Hart in Chicago (2002), she garnered two consecutive Academy Award nominations for Best Actress; she won her second Golden Globe for the latter.