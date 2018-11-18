The HeptonesFormed 1965
The Heptones
1965
The Heptones Biography (Wikipedia)
The Heptones are a Jamaican rocksteady and reggae vocal trio most active in the 1960s and early 1970s. They were one of the more significant trios of that era, and played a major role in the gradual transition between ska and rocksteady into reggae with their three-part harmonies. The Heptones were contemporaries of the Wailers and the Maytals, and every bit their equal in the mid-60's.
The Heptones Tracks
I Hold The Handle
The Heptones
Choice Of Colours
The Heptones
Mr President
The Heptones
Crying Over You
The Heptones
Party Time
The Heptones
We Are In the Dub
The Heptones
Mr Ska Beana
Alton Ellis
Book Of Rules
The Heptones
Hypocrite
The Heptones
Get In The Groove
The Heptones
Babylon Falling
The Heptones
Freedom To The People
The Heptones
Our Day Will Come
The Heptones
I'm In The Mood For Love
The Heptones
Let Me Hold Your Hand
The Heptones
We Are In The Mood
The Heptones
Love Won't Come Easy
The Heptones
I Shall Be Released
The Heptones
Mama Say
The Heptones
Sufferer's Time
The Heptones
I'm Your Man
The Heptones
My Guiding Star
The Heptones
I've Got A Feeling
The Heptones
Vocal (Dubplate)
The Heptones
Let's Fall In Love
The Heptones
Pretty Looks
The Heptones
