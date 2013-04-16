Anthony Lawson Jude Ifeanyichukwu Obiawunaotu or Anthony Lawson Obi (born March 24, 1988), better known by his stage name Fat Tony, is a Nigerian-American rapper.

Fat Tony won the 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2013 Houston Press Music Awards' Best Underground Hip Hop award, and has been recognized in URB's "Next 1000", a list of emerging new artists anticipated to break through.