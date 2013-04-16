Fat TonyBorn 24 March 1988
Fat Tony
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1988-03-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/01bd8950-11c7-47e8-a3e2-3f662a48752a
Fat Tony Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony Lawson Jude Ifeanyichukwu Obiawunaotu or Anthony Lawson Obi (born March 24, 1988), better known by his stage name Fat Tony, is a Nigerian-American rapper.
Fat Tony won the 2008, 2009, 2010, and 2013 Houston Press Music Awards' Best Underground Hip Hop award, and has been recognized in URB's "Next 1000", a list of emerging new artists anticipated to break through.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fat Tony Tracks
Sort by
Hood Party (feat. Kool A.D. & Despot)
Fat Tony
Hood Party (feat. Kool A.D. & Despot)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fat Tony Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist