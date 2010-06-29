Jessica Lurie is an American composer, performance artist and woodwind player, originally hailing from Seattle and now living in Brooklyn, New York.

Lurie first gained notice as a member of The Billy Tipton Memorial Saxophone Quartet, an all-female horn ensemble who released its first album in 1993. In 1995, she also had a first release with the group Living Daylights, which performs jazz-jamband music. She has also performed as the leader of the Jessica Lurie Ensemble since 2002.

Jessica has performed, toured or recorded with international artists such as Bill Frisell, The Indigo Girls, Vinicio Capossela, Marc Ribot, Marty Ehrlich, Wayne Horvitz, Sleater-Kinney, Circus Amok, Les Claypool, Nels Cline, Mike Clark, and Great Small Works, among others.[citation needed] Lurie started her music label Zipa!Music in 2000.

Jessica's touring groups include jazz and alternative music artists. Her current New York line-up features Todd Sickafoose on acoustic bass (best known for his work with Ani DiFranco), Allison Miller on drums (Natalie Merchant) and Erik Deutsch on keyboard.[citation needed] Other regular guests include Scott Amendola (drums, Madeline Peyroux), Jon Evans (bass, Tori Amos), Nels Cline (guitar, Wilco) and Julie Wolf (piano, Ani diFranco) as well as Italian musicians Zeno de Rossi (drums), Danilo Gallo (bass) and Giorgio Pacorig (piano).