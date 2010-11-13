The Mean Machine
The Mean Machine Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mean Machine was a rap group composed of Puerto Ricans who rapped in both English and Spanish. They are known for the single Disco Dream, released as a 12" 33 RPM single in 1981 on the Sugar Hill Records label. In 1986, they recorded a single called "At The Party" on the Honey Hush label. The group is often cited as the first bilingual rap group, and is possibly the first ever Latino rap group.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Mean Machine Tracks
