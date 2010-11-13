The Mean Machine was a rap group composed of Puerto Ricans who rapped in both English and Spanish. They are known for the single Disco Dream, released as a 12" 33 RPM single in 1981 on the Sugar Hill Records label. In 1986, they recorded a single called "At The Party" on the Honey Hush label. The group is often cited as the first bilingual rap group, and is possibly the first ever Latino rap group.