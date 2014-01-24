Strange Fruit ProjectFormed 2004
Strange Fruit Project
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2004
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/01b8aa01-905c-411a-af1a-1dbccda99f2a
Strange Fruit Project Biography (Wikipedia)
Strange Fruit Project is an underground hip hop group from Waco, Texas, which consists of producer and emcee Symbolyc One (also known as S1, born Larry D. Griffin Jr.), his cousin emcee Myth (short for Mythological, born Kevin Gaither) and emcee Myone (pronounced "My Own", born Anthony Ligawa, originally from Indiana). The trio officially debuted in 2004, with a pair of underground releases, Soul Travelin and From Divine. Their biggest exposure came with the release of their acclaimed 2006 album The Healing. The group's name is derived from the Billie Holiday civil rights song "Strange Fruit".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Strange Fruit Project Tracks
Sort by
Special
Strange Fruit Project
Special
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Special
Last played on
Strange Fruit Project Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist