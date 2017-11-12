Anton Ferdinand TitzBorn 1742. Died 1811
Anton Ferdinand Titz
1742
Anton Ferdinand Titz Biography (Wikipedia)
Anton Ferdinand Titz (or Tietz, or Dietz) (1742 – 1811) was a German composer, violin and viola d'amore player, principally now known for his string quartets.
Anton Ferdinand Titz Tracks
String Quartet No 1 in C (1st mvt, Allegro)
String Quartet No 1 in C (1st mvt, Allegro)
String Quartet No 1 in C (1st mvt, Allegro)
Quartet in C Major (No. 1 of the Six Quatours, 1781)
Quartet in C Major (No. 1 of the Six Quatours, 1781)
