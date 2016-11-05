The Ugly Ducklings60's Punk. Formed 1965. Disbanded 1971
The Ugly Ducklings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/01ac11d9-4aa0-4eb5-80e2-801c1dd203ff
The Ugly Ducklings Biography (Wikipedia)
The Ugly Ducklings were a five-piece garage rock group based in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, most notable during the mid 1960s.
They released six singles in 1966 and 1967 on the Yorktown and Yorkville labels, and one album, Somewhere Outside in 1967. In the summer and fall of 1967, the band's fifth single "Gaslight" became a Top 40 hit across Canada, peaking at #17 on the RPM Chart, and reaching #1 on CHUM 1050 in Toronto on October 2 that year, displacing The Rolling Stones' 2-sided hit, "Dandelion" b/w "We Love You". Their first three singles also made the local 1050 CHUM AM charts in Toronto.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Ugly Ducklings Tracks
Sort by
Nothin'
The Ugly Ducklings
Nothin'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nothin'
Last played on
I Wish You Would
The Ugly Ducklings
I Wish You Would
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wish You Would
Last played on
Not For Long
The Ugly Ducklings
Not For Long
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Not For Long
Last played on
Gaslight
The Ugly Ducklings
Gaslight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gaslight
Last played on
Just In Case You Wonder
The Ugly Ducklings
Just In Case You Wonder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just In Case You Wonder
Last played on
The Ugly Ducklings Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist