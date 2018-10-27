Delphic are an alternative dance band from Stockport, England. They are signed to Polydor but released their first single "Counterpoint", produced by Ewan Pearson, in April 2009 through R&S Records. The band started out as a trio – Richard "Rick" Boardman, Matt Cocksedge, and James Cook – after their previous group, Snowfight in the City Centre, disbanded. They are now a four-piece band, augmented by drummer Dan Hadley, incorrectly identified as "Dan Theman" on early news coverage such as Paul Lester's "New Band of the Day" feature.

In 2009, the band toured the UK music festival circuit, playing at T in the Park, Reading and Leeds Festivals, and Creamfields, among others.

The EP for "This Momentary" was released on 31 August 2009 through Kitsuné. The music video was nominated for three UK Music Video Awards, including Best Cinematography, Best Editing and Best Telecine. In November 2009, they made their first TV appearance appearing on Later... with Jools Holland playing "Doubt" and "Halcyon".