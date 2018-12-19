Laura Cantrell
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqdkq.jpg
1967-07-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/01aab0a6-4225-490c-9001-ced92055f79d
Laura Cantrell Biography (Wikipedia)
Laura Cantrell (born c. 1967) is a country singer-songwriter and DJ from Nashville, Tennessee. She used to present a weekly country and old-time music radio show on WFMU called The Radio Thrift Shop. Since October 2005 she has only made occasional appearances on the station.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Laura Cantrell Performances & Interviews
Laura Cantrell Tracks
Sort by
Pretty Paper (Radio 1 Session, 23 Dec 2003)
Laura Cantrell
Pretty Paper (Radio 1 Session, 23 Dec 2003)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
Pretty Paper (Radio 1 Session, 23 Dec 2003)
Last played on
I Can't Tell My Heart
Laura Cantrell
I Can't Tell My Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
I Can't Tell My Heart
Last played on
Broken Again (John Peel Sessions - 1st October 2002)
Laura Cantrell
Broken Again (John Peel Sessions - 1st October 2002)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
Cellar Door (John Peel Sessions - 1st October 2002)
Laura Cantrell
Cellar Door (John Peel Sessions - 1st October 2002)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
Hong Kong Blues (John Peel Sessions - 1st October 2002)
Laura Cantrell
Hong Kong Blues (John Peel Sessions - 1st October 2002)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
Somewhere Some Night - BBC Session 04/06/2001
Laura Cantrell
Somewhere Some Night - BBC Session 04/06/2001
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
When The Roses Bloom - BBC Session 04/06/2001
Laura Cantrell
When The Roses Bloom - BBC Session 04/06/2001
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain - BBC Session 04/06/2001
Laura Cantrell
Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain - BBC Session 04/06/2001
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
Driving Down Your Street
Laura Cantrell
Driving Down Your Street
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
Driving Down Your Street
Last played on
When the Roses Bloom Again
Laura Cantrell
When the Roses Bloom Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
When the Roses Bloom Again
Last played on
Christmas Letter Home (14th October 2002)
Laura Cantrell
Christmas Letter Home (14th October 2002)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
Christmas Letter Home (14th October 2002)
Last played on
Vaguest Idea
Laura Cantrell
Vaguest Idea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
Vaguest Idea
Last played on
Too Late For Tonight
Laura Cantrell
Too Late For Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
Too Late For Tonight
Last played on
Bees
Laura Cantrell
Bees
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
Bees
Last played on
Letters
Laura Cantrell
Letters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
Letters
Last played on
Letters - Radio 2 session 07/07/2005
Laura Cantrell
Letters - Radio 2 session 07/07/2005
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
Letters - Radio 2 session 07/07/2005
Last played on
Khaki and Corduroy - Radio 2 session 07/07/2005
Laura Cantrell
Khaki and Corduroy - Radio 2 session 07/07/2005
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
No Way There From Here
Laura Cantrell
No Way There From Here
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
No Way There From Here
Last played on
California Rose
Laura Cantrell
California Rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
California Rose
Last played on
New Year's Resolution
Laura Cantrell
New Year's Resolution
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
New Year's Resolution
Last played on
I Still Miss Someone (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 23 Dec 2003)
Laura Cantrell
I Still Miss Someone (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 23 Dec 2003)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
Oh So Many Years (Radio 1 Session, 23 Dec 2003)
Laura Cantrell
Oh So Many Years (Radio 1 Session, 23 Dec 2003)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
New Year's Resolution (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 23 Dec 2003)
Laura Cantrell
New Year's Resolution (Radio 1 John Peel Session, 23 Dec 2003)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
Starry Skies
Laura Cantrell
Starry Skies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
Starry Skies
Last played on
When The Roses Are In Bloom
Laura Cantrell
When The Roses Are In Bloom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
When The Roses Are In Bloom
Wait
Laura Cantrell
Wait
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
Wait
The Whiskey Makes You Sweeter
Laura Cantrell
The Whiskey Makes You Sweeter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
The Whiskey Makes You Sweeter
What You Said
Laura Cantrell
What You Said
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
What You Said
Last played on
Kitty Wells' Dresses - BBC Session 28/04/2011
Laura Cantrell
Kitty Wells' Dresses - BBC Session 28/04/2011
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
I Lost You But I Found Country Music
Laura Cantrell
I Lost You But I Found Country Music
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
Not the Tremblin' Kind
Laura Cantrell
Not the Tremblin' Kind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
Not the Tremblin' Kind
Last played on
Khaki & Corduroy
Laura Cantrell
Khaki & Corduroy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
Khaki & Corduroy
Last played on
All Blue
Laura Cantrell
All Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
All Blue
Last played on
I Don't Claim To Be An Angel - BBC Session 28/04/2011
Laura Cantrell
I Don't Claim To Be An Angel - BBC Session 28/04/2011
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
Old Downtown
Laura Cantrell
Old Downtown
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
Old Downtown
Last played on
When It Comes to You
Laura Cantrell
When It Comes to You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
When It Comes to You
Last played on
Rainboy
Laura Cantrell
Rainboy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
Rainboy
Last played on
Bees (BBC Session)
Laura Cantrell
Bees (BBC Session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02mp6dv.jpglink
Bees (BBC Session)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Radio Scotland Sessions: Laura Cantrell
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/em4mxj
BBC Pacific Quay
2013-10-18T20:35:05
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01jv18z.jpg
18
Oct
2013
BBC Radio Scotland Sessions: Laura Cantrell
BBC Pacific Quay
Laura Cantrell Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist