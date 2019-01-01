Anyone’s DaughterFormed 1972
Anyone’s Daughter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/01a6781f-ead0-4b9a-a299-97ed948597ca
Anyone’s Daughter Biography (Wikipedia)
Anyone's Daughter is a German progressive rock band founded in 1972 in Stuttgart by Uwe Karpa und Matthias Ulmer. They are considered Progressive rock, similar to German bands like Eloy and Novalis.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Anyone’s Daughter Tracks
Sort by
Anyone’s Daughter Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist