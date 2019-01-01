Kelly Llorenna (born 1971) is an English Eurodance singer, who was born in Slough, Berkshire and raised in Oldham, Greater Manchester. She is best remembered as the former lead vocalist for the dance group N-Trance in the 1990s. Their biggest hit was "Set You Free", which made the UK top five in early 1995. Since then Kelly Llorenna has had six UK top 10 singles.