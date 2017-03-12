Şahan ArzruniPianist. Born 8 June 1943
Şahan Arzruni
1943-06-08
Şahan Arzruni Biography (Wikipedia)
Şahan Arzruni (Armenian: Շահան Արծրունի; born 8 June 1943) is an Armenian classical pianist, composer, ethnomusicologist, lecturer, writer and producer, residing in New York City.
Şahan Arzruni Tracks
Franz Liszt
Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2
