Adolf WohlbrückA.k.a. Anton Walbrook. Born 19 November 1896. Died 9 August 1967
Adolf Wohlbrück
Adolf Wohlbrück Biography (Wikipedia)
Adolf Anton Wilhelm Wohlbrück (19 November 1896 – 9 August 1967) was an Austrian actor who settled in the United Kingdom under the name Anton Walbrook.
Adolf Wohlbrück Tracks
Ronde de l'amour
Oscar Straus
Ronde de l'amour
Ronde de l'amour
Orchestra
