Mari BoineBorn 8 November 1956
Mari Boine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1956-11-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/01a21615-7fdf-4fa5-afbd-dbc58c766977
Mari Boine Biography (Wikipedia)
Mari Boine, previously known as Mari Boine Persen, (born 8 November 1956) is a Norwegian Sami musician known for having added jazz and rock to the yoiks of her native people. Gula Gula (first released by Iđut, 1989, later re-released by Real World) was her breakthrough release, and she continued to record popular albums throughout the 1990s. In 2008, she was appointed Professor of musicology at Nesna University College.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mari Boine Tracks
Sort by
Elle (Road Trip)
Mari Boine
Elle (Road Trip)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Elle (Road Trip)
Last played on
Vuoi Vuoi Me
Mari Boine
Vuoi Vuoi Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vuoi Vuoi Me
Last played on
Darvànan
Mari Boine
Darvànan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqls9.jpglink
Darvànan
Last played on
It Sat Duolmma Mu
Mari Boine
It Sat Duolmma Mu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Sat Duolmma Mu
Composer
Last played on
Goaskinviellja
Mari Boine
Goaskinviellja
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goaskinviellja
Last played on
Darvánan
Jan Garbarek
Darvánan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqls9.jpglink
Darvánan
Last played on
Vuoi Vuoi Me (Henrik Schwarz Remix)
Mari Boine
Vuoi Vuoi Me (Henrik Schwarz Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gulan Du
Mari Boine
Gulan Du
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gulan Du
Last played on
Goaskinviellja/Eagle Brother
Mari Boine
Goaskinviellja/Eagle Brother
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goaskinviellja/Eagle Brother
Last played on
Sarahka Viina
Mari Boine
Sarahka Viina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sarahka Viina
Last played on
Vuoi Vuoi Mu (Georg Buljo)
Mari Boine
Vuoi Vuoi Mu (Georg Buljo)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Vuoi Vuoi Mu (Georg Buljo)
Last played on
My Friend Of Angel Tribe
Mari Boine
My Friend Of Angel Tribe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Friend Of Angel Tribe
Last played on
Mu Ustit, Engeliid Sogalas
Mari Boine
Mu Ustit, Engeliid Sogalas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cuovgga Airras – Sterna Aradisea Boine/Georg Buljo
Mari Boine
Cuovgga Airras – Sterna Aradisea Boine/Georg Buljo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Uldda Nieida (Uldda Girl)
Mari Boine
Uldda Nieida (Uldda Girl)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Uldda Nieida (Uldda Girl)
Last played on
Idjadiedas (In The Hand of the Night)
Mari Boine
Idjadiedas (In The Hand of the Night)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Idjadiedas (In The Hand of the Night)
Last played on
Mari Boine Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist