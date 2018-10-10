Jesse BelvinBorn 15 December 1932. Died 6 February 1960
Jesse Belvin
1932-12-15
Jesse Belvin Biography (Wikipedia)
Jesse Lorenzo Belvin (December 15, 1932 – February 6, 1960) was an American R&B singer, pianist and songwriter popular in the 1950s, whose success was cut short by his death in a car crash aged 27.
Jesse Belvin Tracks
Guess Who
Jesse Belvin
Guess Who
Guess Who
Last played on
Goodnight My Love
Jesse Belvin
Goodnight My Love
Goodnight My Love
Last played on
Secret Love
Jesse Belvin
Secret Love
Secret Love
Last played on
Now You Know
Jesse Belvin
Now You Know
Now You Know
Last played on
Witchcraft
Jesse Belvin
Witchcraft
Witchcraft
Last played on
Sugar Doll
Jesse Belvin
Sugar Doll
Sugar Doll
Last played on
One Little Blessing
Jesse Belvin
One Little Blessing
One Little Blessing
Last played on
I Want You with Me Xmas
Jesse Belvin
I Want You with Me Xmas
I Want You with Me Xmas
Last played on
Hang Your Tears Out To Dry
Jesse Belvin
Hang Your Tears Out To Dry
Guess Who I Saw Today
Jesse Belvin
Guess Who I Saw Today
Guess Who I Saw Today
Last played on
Imagination
Jesse Belvin
Imagination
Imagination
Last played on
