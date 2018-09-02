Sammy NesticoBorn 6 February 1924
Sammy Nestico (born Samuel Louis Nistico, February 6, 1924 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) is an American composer and arranger of big band music. Nestico is best known for his arrangements for the Count Basie orchestra.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Two Sides of the Coin
You Gotta Try Harder
Bye Bye Blues
Ya Gotta Try... Harder!
Dimensions In Blue
