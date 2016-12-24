Stephen BellGuitarist
Stephen Bell
Stephen Bell Tracks
White Christmas
Jamie MacDougall
Sleigh Ride
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
What are you doing New Year's Eve
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
Pure Imagination
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
All I want for Christmas is You
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
A Christmas Overture
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
Paradisi Carousel
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
Bugler's Holiday
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
The Man with the Bag
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
The Christmas Song
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
Christmas Carnival
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
Snowbound
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
Let it Snow
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
Winter Wonderland
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
Swinging Christmas Overture
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
E.T. - Adventures on Earth
John Williams
Night Waltz (A Little Night Music)
Stephen Sondheim
Farandole (L'Arlésienne Suite No.2)
Georges Bizet
Music of the Night
Andrew Lloyd Webber
Circle of Life
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
The Force of Destiny
Giuseppe Verdi
Festive Overture
Dmitri Shostakovich
Viola Concerto (Adagio - Allegro)
Ruth Lomon, Sarah-Jane Bradley, Halle & Stephen Bell
Composer
Orchestra
Last played on
Rosa Mystica, Concerto for Viola & Orchestra
William Henry Bell
Performer
Last played on
Rosa Mystica: Allegro vivace ma serioso/Molto moderato/Allegretto semplice
William Henry Bell
Last played on
Phantasy in D minor for viola and orchestra
Arnold Bax, Roger Chase, BBC Concert Orchestra & Stephen Bell
Composer
Last played on
Eightsome Reel
Traditional, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra & Stephen Bell
Composer
Conductor
I Will Always Love You (Proms in the Park, Glasgow Green 2015)
Alexandra Burke
Hallelujah (Proms in the Park, Glasgow Green 2015)
Alexandra Burke
Highland Cathedral
BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra
I Have Nothing
David Foster
Back to the Future Theme
Alan Silvestri
Karelia Suite (Intermezzo)
Jean Sibelius
It Must Be Love
Labi Siffre
Sinnerman
Trad.
Poldark Suite
Anne Dudley
Hall of Fame
Alexandra Burke
Ride of the Valkyries
Richard Wagner
Hoedown from Rodeo
Ulster Orchestra
Summertime (Porgy and Bess)
Ulster Orchestra
Fratres for String Orchestra and Percussion
Ulster Orchestra
Out of Africa - Main Theme
Ulster Orchestra
I could have danced all night from My Fair Lady
Dan Burns
I Dreamt I Dwelt in Marble Halls, from The Bohemian Girl
Dan Burns
Past BBC Events
BBC SSO 2017-18 Season: Christmas with the BBC SSO
Town Hall, Ayr
2017-12-21T20:30:48
21
Dec
2017
Town Hall, Ayr
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6q2rz
Hackney Empire
2017-09-14T20:30:48
14
Sep
2017
Hackney Empire
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ejbn5v
Glasgow Green
2017-09-09T20:30:48
9
Sep
2017
Glasgow Green
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8p4wh
BBC Pacific Quay
2014-11-10T20:30:48
10
Nov
2014
Live music lesson with Nicola Benedetti
10:00
BBC Pacific Quay
Back to artist