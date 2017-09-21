Daniel Hege
Daniel Hege
Daniel Hege Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Hege is an American orchestral conductor. He is the former music director of the former Syracuse Symphony Orchestra and currently the music director of the Wichita Symphony Orchestra, and Principal Guest Conductor of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra. He also makes numerous guest appearances with orchestras and music festivals across the country.
Violin Concerto in F sharp minor: 3rd mvt Allegro moderato
Joseph White, Rachel Barton Pine, Encore Chamber Orchestra & Daniel Hege
Violin Concerto in F sharp minor (3rd mvt)
José White Lafitte
