Eedris Abdulkareem is a Nigerian hip hop singer.

Born Eedris Turayo Abdulkareem Ajenifuja to a polygamous family in Kano, Nigeria, his father was from Ilesha, Osun State, and his mother was from Ogun State. Raised in Kano, he adopted Kano State as his state of origin. He lost his father when he was 2 and 8 of his brothers.