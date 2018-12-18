Jimmy ReedBlues musician. Born 6 September 1925. Died 29 August 1976
Mathis James Reed (September 6, 1925 – August 29, 1976) was an American blues musician and songwriter. His particular style of electric blues was popular with blues as well as non-blues audiences – Reed's songs such as "Honest I Do" (1957), "Baby What You Want Me to Do" (1960), "Big Boss Man" (1961), and "Bright Lights, Big City" (1961) appeared on both Billboard magazine's rhythm and blues and Hot 100 singles charts.
Reed influenced other musicians, such as Elvis Presley, Hank Williams Jr., and the Rolling Stones, who recorded his songs. Music critic Cub Koda describes him as "perhaps the most influential bluesman of all" due to his easily accessible style.
Bright Lights, Big City
Bright Lights, Big City
Big Boss Man
Big Boss Man
Baby What Do You Want Me To Do
I'm Mr Luck
I'm Mr Luck
You Don't Have To Go
You Don't Have To Go
Aw Shucks, Hush Your Mouth
Ain't That Lovin' You Baby
Ain't That Lovin' You Baby
Cousin Peaches
Cousin Peaches
Take Out Some Insurance
Take Out Some Insurance
I Ain't Got You
I Ain't Got You
The Sun Is Shining
The Sun Is Shining
I Was So Young
I Was So Young
Don't Think I'm Through
Don't Think I'm Through
Can't Stand To See You Go
Can't Stand To See You Go
High & Lonesome
High & Lonesome
Shame, Shame, Shame
Shame, Shame, Shame
Let's Get Together
Let's Get Together
Christmas Present Blues
Christmas Present Blues
Big Boss Man.
You Got Me Dizzy
You Got Me Dizzy
