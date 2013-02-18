Henrik Freischlader BandFormed September 2004
Henrik Freischlader Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2004-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/018a95ad-b28c-41ce-8312-4ef16489717f
Henrik Freischlader Band Tracks
Sort by
Sisters
Henrik Freischlader Band
Sisters
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sisters
Last played on
Two Young Lovers
Henrik Freischlader Band
Two Young Lovers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Two Young Lovers
Last played on
Too Cool For Me
Henrik Freischlader Band
Too Cool For Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Too Cool For Me
Last played on
Henrik Freischlader Band Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist