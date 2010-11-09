Jakob Rosenhain (Jacob, Jacques) (2 December 1813 in Mannheim – 21 March 1894 in Baden-Baden) was a Jewish and German pianist and composer of classical music.

Rosenhain made his debut at the age of 11. During their 1837 season, he was a soloist with the London Philharmonic Orchestra (on April 17), which in 1854 (also in April) programmed one of his symphonies.

He worked with Johann Baptist Cramer on a published school of piano-playing. From 1849 he made his home in Paris.

He was a friend of Felix Mendelssohn at least from 1839.