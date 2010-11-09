Jacob RosenhainBorn 27 December 1813. Died 21 March 1894
Jacob Rosenhain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1813-12-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0189f48b-3bcf-410e-b4cd-125dae09a6ef
Jacob Rosenhain Biography (Wikipedia)
Jakob Rosenhain (Jacob, Jacques) (2 December 1813 in Mannheim – 21 March 1894 in Baden-Baden) was a Jewish and German pianist and composer of classical music.
Rosenhain made his debut at the age of 11. During their 1837 season, he was a soloist with the London Philharmonic Orchestra (on April 17), which in 1854 (also in April) programmed one of his symphonies.
He worked with Johann Baptist Cramer on a published school of piano-playing. From 1849 he made his home in Paris.
He was a friend of Felix Mendelssohn at least from 1839.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jacob Rosenhain Tracks
Sort by
Concerto in D minor, Op.73 (2nd movement)
Jacob Rosenhain
Concerto in D minor, Op.73 (2nd movement)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto in D minor, Op.73 (2nd movement)
Last played on
III. Presto (Concerto for Piano in D minor, Op.73)
Jacob Rosenhain
III. Presto (Concerto for Piano in D minor, Op.73)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jacob Rosenhain Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Life inside a string quartet
-
An explosive performance of Mendelssohn!
-
The Heath Quartet with shimmering Mendelssohn
-
The Doric Quartet weave their mystery and magic in Mendelssohn
-
Mendelssohn
-
Benjamin Grosvenor plays Mendelssohn live on In Tune
-
Mendelssohn: A Midsummer Night’s Dream (extract)
-
Mendelssohn: Symphony No. 4 in A major, ‘Italian’ (extract)
-
Bruch: Violin Concerto No. 1 (extract)
-
Mendelssohn: Symphony No.5 (Reformation)
Back to artist