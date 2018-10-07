Todd Gordon is a singer and entertainer from Scotland, United Kingdom. He was a Beatles fan until the age of eleven when he first listened to Frank Sinatra's seminal "Songs for Swingin' Lovers". Gordon's first-ever visit to a major jazz concert was in 1973 to see Duke Ellington performing at the Usher Hall in Edinburgh. His second was on April 11, 1974 to see Ella Fitzgerald at The Apollo in Glasgow. Recently, the Ella Fitzgerald Charitable Foundation included Gordon's off- and on- stage encounters with Ella Fitzgerald.

Gordon collected every album by Sinatra before broadening his interest into jazz and many other renowned singers and instrumentalists.

Over a 20-year period Gordon immersed himself in The Great American Songbook and would acquire a repertoire of well over a thousand songs. In 1975 he met Ella Fitzgerald. He was also fortunate to meet Bing Crosby, Rosemary Clooney, Count Basie, Woody Herman, George Shearing and Tony Bennett. His primary interest in music was as singing type which was passionate yet private. In 2000 he participated in a week-long vocal jazz workshop that would change his performance approach. One year later he performed at Scotland’s best jazz club. In 2003 he was booked to open for Dionne Warwick during her UK tour and subsequently gave up his "day job" as an exhibition organizer to perform full-time.