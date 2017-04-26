KalimbaBorn 26 July 1982
Kalimba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1982-07-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/018886d9-0519-483b-8020-c8b11cd7308c
Kalimba Biography (Wikipedia)
Kalimba Kadjaly Marichal Ibar (born July 26, 1982), known professionally as Kalimba, is a Mexican singer and voice actor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kalimba Tracks
Sort by
Buscando
Kalimba
Buscando
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Buscando
Last played on
Kalimba Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist