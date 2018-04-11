The Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy was an American industrial hip-hop band, active during the early 1990s.

The band was formed in 1990 by Michael Franti (vocals, production, misc. instruments) and Rono Tse (drums, percussion, programming), who had been in the Beatnigs. The band's name was derived in part from the phrase "The Disposable Heroes of Hypocrisy", used in some Socialist literature.[citation needed]

The group was associated with contemporary bands by genre, including House of Pain and Pop Will Eat Itself. They also were somewhat reminiscent of Gil Scott-Heron due to the half-spoken vocal styles of Franti and the up-front political messages in the music. The Disposable Heroes played many concerts, sometimes opening the bill for more well-known acts such as U2 (on their landmark Zoo TV Tour), Rage Against the Machine, Nirvana and Arrested Development. Guitarist Charlie Hunter made his recording debut with the Disposable Heroes before earning fame in jazz.