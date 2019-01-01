Sakanaction (サカナクション Sakanakushon), stylised as sakanaction, are a Japanese rock band from Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan. Their music is a fusion of alternative rock, electronic, pop, and new wave styles, and is thus difficult to classify under one category. The band consists of five members: Ichiro Yamaguchi, Motoharu Iwadera, Ami Kusakari, Emi Okazaki, and Keiichi Ejima.

The name Sakanaction is a portmanteau of "sakana" ("fish") and "action". In the band's own words, their name reflects a wish to act quickly and lightly, like fish in the water, without fearing changes in the music scene. They are enjoying increasing popularity, having hit mainstream success with their records consistently achieving positions within the Top 10 on Japan's Oricon charts.