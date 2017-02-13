Soul BrothersSouth Africa
Soul Brothers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/018268c2-5fcf-42f7-a3f8-289eeb48d8fa
Soul Brothers Tracks
Sort by
Soul Serenade
The Soul Brothers
Soul Serenade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soul Serenade
Performer
Last played on
Shanty Town Curfew
Soul Brothers
Shanty Town Curfew
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shanty Town Curfew
Last played on
Cray Fish
Soul Brothers
Cray Fish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cray Fish
Last played on
East man ska
Soul Brothers
East man ska
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
East man ska
Last played on
Soul Brothers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist