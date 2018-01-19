Elvis PresleyBorn 8 January 1935. Died 16 August 1977
Elvis Presley Biography (Wikipedia)
Elvis Aaron Presley (January 8, 1935 – August 16, 1977) was an American singer and actor. Regarded as one of the most significant cultural icons of the 20th century, he is often referred to as the "King of Rock and Roll" or simply "the King".
Presley was born in Tupelo, Mississippi, and relocated to Memphis, Tennessee, with his family when he was 13 years old. His music career began there in 1954, recording at Sun Records with producer Sam Phillips, who wanted to bring the sound of African-American music to a wider audience. Accompanied by guitarist Scotty Moore and bassist Bill Black, Presley was a pioneer of rockabilly, an uptempo, backbeat-driven fusion of country music and rhythm and blues. In 1955, drummer D. J. Fontana joined to complete the lineup of Presley's classic quartet and RCA Victor acquired his contract in a deal arranged by Colonel Tom Parker, who would manage him for more than two decades. Presley's first RCA single, "Heartbreak Hotel", was released in January 1956 and became a number one hit in the United States. With a series of successful network television appearances and chart-topping records, he became the leading figure of the newly popular sound of rock and roll. His energized interpretations of songs and sexually provocative performance style, combined with a singularly potent mix of influences across color lines during a transformative era in race relations, made him enormously popular—and controversial.
- Priscilla Presley: "If Elvis had lived he'd have moved into gospel singing"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05nqvvk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05nqvvk.jpg2017-11-21T10:33:00.000ZPriscilla chats to Simon Mayo about her late husband ahead of the 'Elvis Live' arena tourhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05nqvb4
Priscilla Presley: "If Elvis had lived he'd have moved into gospel singing"
- Priscilla Presley discusses Elvis on the 40th Anniversary of his deathhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05cjf4z.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05cjf4z.jpg2017-08-16T12:06:00.000ZBBC 6 Music’s Elizabeth Alker speaks to Priscilla Presley in this exclusive interview.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05cjdbz
Priscilla Presley discusses Elvis on the 40th Anniversary of his death
- "He had ideas..."https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dmc71.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dmc71.jpg2016-10-30T16:01:00.000ZWhat exactly happened between Elvis Presley and Petula Clark...?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04dmysj
"He had ideas..."
- Priscilla Presley: "We couldn't go anywhere... our life was behind Graceland's gates"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04c1c8p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04c1c8p.jpg2016-10-14T16:22:00.000ZWhat was it actually like being Elvis Presley's wife -living in the eye of the hurricane? And what was it like to walk through the gates of Graceland for the first time?https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04c1cd4
Priscilla Presley: "We couldn't go anywhere... our life was behind Graceland's gates"
Elvis Presley Tracks
Sort by
Love Me Tender
Way Down
A Little Less Conversation
Suspicious Minds
A Little Less Conversation
I Just Can't Help Believin'
Viva Las Vegas
Hound Dog
Wear My Ring Around Your Neck
The Girl of My Best Friend
All Shook Up
It's Now Or Never
Burning Love
Always On My Mind
Return To Sender
A Big Hunk O' Love
(You're the) Devil In Disguise
Wooden Heart
Burning Love (feat. Royal Philharmonic Orchestra)
Can't Help Falling in Love
Heartbreak Hotel
Little Sister
She's Not You
Promised Land
The Wonder Of You
Bossa Nova Baby
If I Can Dream
(Let Me Be Your) Teddy Bear
Latest Elvis Presley News
Elvis Presley Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Documentary maker Anthony Wall on his previously unheard 1970s interviews with Chuck Berry
-
“I like to be responsible for me and not the acts of others, so I have to go alone” - Chuck Berry on his touring experiences
-
"When I hear sentimental music I become furiously romantic" - Chuck Berry on his favourite musicians
-
Brian May's earliest Buddy Holly record
-
Little Richard in his own words
-
Tom Jones on Rock 'n' Roll and Jerry Lee Lewis
-
Julian Lloyd Webber on Buddy Holly
-
Buddy Holly inducted into Singers Hall of Fame