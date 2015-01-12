Yellow OstrichFormed 2009
Yellow Ostrich
2009
Yellow Ostrich Biography (Wikipedia)
Yellow Ostrich was an American indie rock band based in Brooklyn, New York. The band formed in 2009 and, at the time of their last show, consisted of Alex Schaaf (vocals and guitar), Michael Tapper (drums), Jared Van Fleet and Zach Rose.
Yellow Ostrich Tracks
Any Wonder
Yellow Ostrich
Any Wonder
Any Wonder
The Shakedown
Yellow Ostrich
The Shakedown
The Shakedown
Hate Me Soon
Yellow Ostrich
Hate Me Soon
Hate Me Soon
Marathon Runner
Yellow Ostrich
Marathon Runner
Marathon Runner
