Carwyn Meurig Ellis (born 9 August 1973) is a Welsh singer-songwriter, composer, record producer, arranger and multi-instrumentalist. He is known as the frontman of British alternative band Colorama, as a member of The Pretenders and as a long-time collaborator with Edwyn Collins. In 2014, they worked together on the soundtrack to the film The Possibilities Are Endless which won the Mojo 'Film Of The Year' Award.

Ellis has also recorded electronic music as Zarelli, releasing an album, Soft Rains in 2015 which featuring the voice of Leonard Nimoy narrating the Ray Bradbury short story There Will Come Soft Rains. In 2017 Ellis formed the Welsh folk group Bendith and their self-titled album was nominated for the Welsh Music Prize and went on to win the Welsh Language Album of the Year 2017 award at National Eisteddfod of Wales. Since 2016 Ellis has hosted a weekly themed radio show on Soho Radio that plays a variety of genres, including rock, folk, jazz, hip hop, electronica, and soul.