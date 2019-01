Sierra Maestra are a Cuban band started in 1976. They sought to revive 1920's classic son, which came from the mountain range on the east of Cuba, after which the band was named.

Their members included Juan de Marcos Gonzalez—before he left to create the Afro-Cuban All Stars in 1996—José Antonio "Maceo" Rodríguez, and Jesús Alemañy, who would go on to form the band ¡Cubanismo!, also in 1996.

Sierra Maestra performed at the Glastonbury Festival (UK) in 2008.