Gary Barnacle (born 28 November 1959, Dover, England) is an English saxophonist, flautist, brass instrument arranger, composer and producer, primarily noted for session work, live work incl. various Princes Trust Concerts at Wembley Arena, the Royal Albert Hall and the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham, plus the Nelson Mandela 70th Birthday Tribute at Wembley Stadium in 1988, and television/video appearances, during the 1980s and 1990s, with a large number of popular music acts, including The Clash, The Ruts, Level 42, Visage, Paul Hardcastle, Kim Wilde, Holly Johnson, Marilyn, Derek B, Eternal, Soul II Soul, Jamiroquai, Jimmy Ray, Tina Turner, General Public, Soft Cell, Elvis Costello, Del Amitri, Shed Seven, T'Pau, Roger Daltrey, David Bowie, The Big Dish, The Cross, Pet Shop Boys, Stock Aitken Waterman and Paul McCartney, among others. He was also in an electropop duo called Leisure Process from 1982–83, with ex-Positive Noise singer, Ross Middleton.