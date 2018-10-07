The Pied PipersAmerican vocal group, active 1930s-50s. Formed 1938
The Pied Pipers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p06dzfmq.jpg
1938
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/017aae21-d430-48bd-82fe-7236e8cdd0c8
The Pied Pipers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Pied Pipers is an American popular singing group originally formed in the late 1930s. They had several chart hits through the 1940s, both under their own name and in association with Tommy Dorsey and with Frank Sinatra.
The Pied Pipers Tracks
Oh Look At Me Now
Tommy Dorsey
Oh Look At Me Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dmxsk.jpglink
Oh Look At Me Now
Last played on
Mairzy Doats
The Pied Pipers
Mairzy Doats
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzfms.jpglink
Mairzy Doats
Last played on
In The Middle Of May
The Pied Pipers
In The Middle Of May
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Middle Of May
Performer
Last played on
Oh Look At Me Now
Frank Sinatra
Oh Look At Me Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jy4pg.jpglink
Oh Look At Me Now
Last played on
Dream
The Pied Pipers
Dream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzfms.jpglink
Dream
Last played on
Zip A Dee Doo Dah
The Pied Pipers
Zip A Dee Doo Dah
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzfms.jpglink
Zip A Dee Doo Dah
Last played on
Stardust
Tommy Dorsey
Stardust
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dmxsk.jpglink
Stardust
Last played on
Avalon
The Pied Pipers
Avalon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzfms.jpglink
Avalon
Last played on
My happiness
The Pied Pipers
My happiness
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzfms.jpglink
My happiness
Last played on
Who
The Pied Pipers
Who
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzfms.jpglink
Who
Last played on
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive
Johnny Mercer
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtm.jpglink
Ac-Cent-Tchu-Ate the Positive
Last played on
On The Atchison, Topeka And The Santa Fe
Johnny Mercer
On The Atchison, Topeka And The Santa Fe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtm.jpglink
On The Atchison, Topeka And The Santa Fe
Last played on
Don't Fence Me In
Johnny Mercer
Don't Fence Me In
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqvtm.jpglink
Don't Fence Me In
Last played on
I'll Never Smile Again (feat. Frank Sinatra)
Tommy Dorsey and His Orchestra
I'll Never Smile Again (feat. Frank Sinatra)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02jy4pg.jpglink
I'll Never Smile Again (feat. Frank Sinatra)
Last played on
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
The Pied Pipers
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On The Sunny Side Of The Street
Performer
Last played on
The Trolley Song
The Pied Pipers
The Trolley Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzfms.jpglink
The Trolley Song
Last played on
Embraceable You
The Pied Pipers
Embraceable You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzfms.jpglink
Embraceable You
Last played on
We'll Be Together Again
The Pied Pipers
We'll Be Together Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We'll Be Together Again
Last played on
Kiss me goodnight
The Pied Pipers
Kiss me goodnight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzfms.jpglink
Kiss me goodnight
Last played on
