Ken Griffin40s US organist. Born 28 December 1909. Died 11 March 1956
Ken Griffin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1909-12-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/01792c62-4774-4325-a245-7c6e42bcd706
Ken Griffin Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenneth W. "Ken" Griffin (December 28, 1909 – March 11, 1956), was an American organist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ken Griffin Tracks
Sort by
Cuckoo Waltz
Ken Griffin
Cuckoo Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cuckoo Waltz
Last played on
The Cuckoo Waltz
Ken Griffin
The Cuckoo Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Cuckoo Waltz
Last played on
Ken Griffin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist