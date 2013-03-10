Camp FreddyFormed 2003
Camp Freddy
2003
Camp Freddy Biography (Wikipedia)
Camp Freddy was a hard rock musical group consisting of established musicians who played rock and roll covers at various shows around the United States from 2002 through 2014. The band consisted of core members Matt Sorum (drums), Dave Navarro (guitars), Billy Morrison (guitars), Donovan Leitch Jr. (vocals) and Chris Chaney (bass guitars). Each performance featured guest appearances from many well-known musicians and singers.
Camp Freddy Tracks
The Jean Genie
The Jean Genie
