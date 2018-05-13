Montego Glover
Montego Glover Biography (Wikipedia)
Montego Glover (born February 9, 1974) is an American stage actress and singer. She has been nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role in the musical Memphis and won the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Musical.
As of July 2017 Glover is playing the role of Angelica Schuyler in the Chicago production of Hamilton.
Montego Glover Tracks
Make Me Stronger
Chad Kimball
Ain't Nothin' But A Kiss
Montego Glover
Underground
Montego Glover
Love Will Stand When All Else Falls
Montego Glover
Steal Your Rock 'N' Roll
Montego Glover
Love Will Stand When All Else Falls
Montego Glover
