Chairmen of the Board. Formed 1967. Disbanded 2013
Chairmen of the Board
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqsjp.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0174d942-39da-4dcd-aa48-d0f3fb4f218d
Chairmen of the Board Biography (Wikipedia)
Chairmen of the Board is an American-Canadian, Detroit, Michigan-based soul music group, who saw their greatest commercial success in the 1970s.
Chairmen of the Board Tracks
Give Me Just A Little More Time
I'm On My Way To A Better Place
Elmo James
Dangling On A String
Finders Keepers
You've Got Me Dangling On A String
Everything's Tuesday
