Ben DaglishBorn 31 July 1966. Died 1 October 2018
Ben Daglish
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1966-07-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/017495e8-ceb1-4ce3-a025-af24ff73871f
Ben Daglish Biography (Wikipedia)
Ben Daglish (31 July 1966 – 1 October 2018) was an English composer and musician. Born in London, his parents moved to Sheffield when he was one year old. He was known for creating many soundtracks for home computer games during the 1980s, including such as The Last Ninja, Trap, and Deflektor. Daglish teamed up with fellow C64 musician and prolific programmer Tony Crowther, forming W.E.M.U.S.I.C., which stood for "We Make Use of Sound in Computers". Daglish had attended the same school as Crowther. Daglish mostly worked freelance but was employed by Gremlin Graphics for a couple of years.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ben Daglish Tracks
Sort by
Last Ninja (Wilderness)
Ben Daglish
Last Ninja (Wilderness)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Last Ninja (Wilderness)
Last played on
Ben Daglish Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist