Tamar Estine Herbert (née Braxton, born March 17, 1977), is an American singer, songwriter, media personality and actress.
Braxton began her career in 1990 as a founding member of The Braxtons, an R&B singing group formed with her sisters. The Braxtons released their debut album, So Many Ways, as a trio in 1996, and disbanded shortly afterward. In 2000, Braxton was briefly signed with DreamWorks Records and released her debut self-titled album, but was dropped by the label following the album's poor commercial performance.
Braxton reunited with her sisters for the WE TV reality series Braxton Family Values (2011–present).
Following a thirteen-year break, Braxton released her second studio album, Love and War (2013), through Epic Records. The record proved to be a commercial success, receiving 3 Grammy Award nominations, including Best Contemporary Album. Braxton's third album, Calling All Lovers (2015), achieved similar success and spawned the Grammy-nominated single "If I Don't Have You". Her fourth album, Bluebird of Happiness (2017), topped the Billboard Independent chart.
